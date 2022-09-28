Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

