Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

