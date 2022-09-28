Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 13,216 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

