Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 536,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 294,394 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

