KickPad (KPAD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. KickPad has a total market capitalization of $265,076.00 and $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickPad

KickPad launched on March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

