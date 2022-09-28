Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

