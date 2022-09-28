Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.59) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX traded down €0.12 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.41 ($20.83). The stock had a trading volume of 744,508 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.44. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

