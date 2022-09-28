Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and traded as low as $15.47. Kirin shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 38,441 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Kirin Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33.
Kirin Company Profile
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirin (KNBWY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.