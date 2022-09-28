Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and traded as low as $15.47. Kirin shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 38,441 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Kirin ( OTCMKTS:KNBWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

