Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Three

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of KIII remained flat at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

