Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

KIIIW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,851. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

