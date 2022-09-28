Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,016 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 5,480 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 96,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

