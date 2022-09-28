KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.27

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.
KT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.