KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.27

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KT by 41.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 461.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

