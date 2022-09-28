Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Further Reading

