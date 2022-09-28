KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the August 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KWGPF stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

