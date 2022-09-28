KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the August 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWG Group Price Performance
Shares of KWGPF stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
KWG Group Company Profile
