L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.63. 24,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

