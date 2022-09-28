Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $206.10 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

