Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
LADR opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
