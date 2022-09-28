Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LBAI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

