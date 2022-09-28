Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 161,776 shares.The stock last traded at $16.16 and had previously closed at $16.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,808,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,545,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 203,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

