Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.26. The company had a trading volume of 198,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,866. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

