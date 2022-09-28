Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
TSE:LB traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.26. The company had a trading volume of 198,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,866. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20.
In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
