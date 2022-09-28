LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.