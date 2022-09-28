Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,115. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

