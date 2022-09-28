Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.