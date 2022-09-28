Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.