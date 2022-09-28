Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.88. 33,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,190. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.61 and a 200-day moving average of $361.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

