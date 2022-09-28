Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 448,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

