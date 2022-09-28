Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 18,821 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 45,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $51.21.

