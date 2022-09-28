Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.86. 14,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,890. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.06 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
