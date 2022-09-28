Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 13,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,360. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

