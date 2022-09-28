Ledyard National Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.16. 84,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $284.80 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

