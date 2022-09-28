Ledyard National Bank Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $222.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,559. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $218.13 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.