Ledyard National Bank Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. 91,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.