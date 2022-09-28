Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.79. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,548. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

