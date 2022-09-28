Ledyard National Bank Purchases 5,034 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 44,718,638 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

