Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,320 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.38. 178,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

