Ledyard National Bank Sells 922 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 247,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 78,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

