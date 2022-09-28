Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after buying an additional 121,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.