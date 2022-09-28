Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.53. 26,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,866. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

