Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 7,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,861. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

