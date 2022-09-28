Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 572.0% in September

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 572.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 672,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

