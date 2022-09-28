Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.