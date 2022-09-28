Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

