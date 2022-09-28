Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $29.44.
Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
