Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $4.26. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 47,990 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

