Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Copart by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,632. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.53. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

