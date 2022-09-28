Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 187,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

