Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.54. 229,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.30.

Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

