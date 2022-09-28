Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

