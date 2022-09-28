Lincoln Capital LLC Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $1,839,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $34,432,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis Stock Up 2.7 %

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NYSE ENOV traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,773. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

