Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 187.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,348,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,535 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,758,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 644,854 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,517,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,539,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 2,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,071. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

