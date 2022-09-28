London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Up 3%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 20,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 51.71 and a quick ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.61 million and a PE ratio of 850.00.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

